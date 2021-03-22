Insider Selling: Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) CFO Sells 1,703 Shares of Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $64,560.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,013.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $1.12 on Monday, hitting $37.11. 767,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,059. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $40.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.22.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

