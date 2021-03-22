Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $221.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.86. The firm has a market cap of $157.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.47.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

