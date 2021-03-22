Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 474,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.31% of Intelligent Systems worth $19,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Intelligent Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 110.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 48,144 shares in the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intelligent Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on INS. Sidoti initiated coverage on Intelligent Systems in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research report on Sunday, February 7th.

Intelligent Systems stock opened at $37.72 on Monday. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $54.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). Intelligent Systems had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 26.64%.

Intelligent Systems Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.