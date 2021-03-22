Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,065 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.92% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.28. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $22.42.

