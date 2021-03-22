Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Trimmed by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $16,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,412,000 after buying an additional 2,155,052 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,961,000 after buying an additional 1,201,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,584,000 after buying an additional 732,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,345,000 after buying an additional 658,092 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.14. The stock had a trading volume of 78,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,930. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $142.93.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

