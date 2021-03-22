Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $48.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $49.70.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

