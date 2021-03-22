Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for uniQure (QURE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ: QURE) in the last few weeks:

3/16/2021 – uniQure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

3/10/2021 – uniQure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

3/8/2021 – uniQure had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – uniQure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

3/2/2021 – uniQure had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – uniQure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Shares of QURE opened at $33.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.57. uniQure has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $71.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. Analysts expect that uniQure will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christian Klemt sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $37,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $27,814.13. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,768 shares of company stock worth $1,242,361. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in uniQure by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.