IOTA Market Capitalization Tops $4.62 Billion (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. IOTA has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and approximately $356.72 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00003039 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VITE (VITE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00058750 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

