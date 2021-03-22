Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $31.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,582,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $68,330,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 310,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,411,000 after buying an additional 20,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

