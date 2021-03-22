IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $13,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 88.8% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPGP. DA Davidson lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.75.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.45, for a total transaction of $881,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,273.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $356,024.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,233.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,688 over the last three months. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $211.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.43 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.92 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

