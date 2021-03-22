iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) is Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,942 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 3.1% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $14,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,530,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after buying an additional 558,480 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,406,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,705,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,466,000 after purchasing an additional 393,895 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,349,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 307,026 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.39. The stock had a trading volume of 29,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,966. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.23. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $37.29.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.