iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,411 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

EWG opened at $33.24 on Monday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $33.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.