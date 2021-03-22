iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 95.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $395.69. 356,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,171,993. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $399.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $388.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.60.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

