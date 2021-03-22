iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 290.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK opened at $77.95 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.41.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

