iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stake Raised by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 482.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after buying an additional 221,218 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,513,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $103.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.68. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $108.08.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.