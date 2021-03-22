Isthmus Partners LLC Buys 1,692 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in NVE were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of NVE in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 232.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $71.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $345.56 million, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.18. NVE Co. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.37.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 54.35%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

