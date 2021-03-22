Isthmus Partners LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,151 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Separately, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Services during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSVI stock opened at $60.08 on Monday. Computer Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $63.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day moving average of $60.29.

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Computer Services had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

