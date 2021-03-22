Isthmus Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Employers by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 77,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Employers by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 238,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 170,937 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Employers by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 439,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 152,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

EIG stock opened at $40.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.49. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of -0.03.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.05. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $191.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

