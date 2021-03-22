Isthmus Partners LLC Takes Position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lydall by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,588,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,844 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Lydall by 7.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,112,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,408,000 after purchasing an additional 73,218 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Lydall by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 704,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after purchasing an additional 44,280 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Lydall during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,835,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lydall by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 43,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDL opened at $35.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $638.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.00. Lydall, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 19.34%.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

In related news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of Lydall stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

