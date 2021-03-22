Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 92.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JKHY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.33.

JKHY opened at $148.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.78. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.67%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.