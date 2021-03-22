Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,365,014 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.56% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $888,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $1,872,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,890,468.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $5,998,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,462,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,560 shares of company stock valued at $28,900,946. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.02. 77,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $92.08. The company has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.74.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

