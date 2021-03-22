Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.28 Billion Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,906,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46,584 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 0.6% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,281,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,059,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $264.78. 31,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,402. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.08. The company has a market cap of $174.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Susquehanna raised their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.31.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total value of $1,056,584.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,883,022.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Insiders sold a total of 30,901 shares of company stock worth $7,792,744 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

