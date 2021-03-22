Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $660.76 Million Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,875,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 74,876 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 4.91% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $660,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 57.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,643,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SRPT traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.39. The company had a trading volume of 17,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,509. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The business had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $182.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.27.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.