Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $762.51 Million in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,029,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.31% of QuantumScape at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Lynch & Associates IN acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Shares of QS stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.48. 119,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,657,262. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.40. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

