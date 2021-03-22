Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,908,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,832,056 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.9% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,955,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,053,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,271,000 after purchasing an additional 538,791 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,347,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,905,000 after purchasing an additional 653,675 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,491,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,182,000 after purchasing an additional 308,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.66. 340,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,136,482. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average is $79.80. The company has a market cap of $193.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

