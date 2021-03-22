Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,623 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,292 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.05% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 50,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,597,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.83.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $172.35 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $178.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.22.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

