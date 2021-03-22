JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,739,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,051 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.31% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $54,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,261.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,732.4% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 168.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $493,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JBGS opened at $31.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 286.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.67.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. JBG SMITH Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.