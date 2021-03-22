JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Raised to $108.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target hoisted by HSBC from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

JD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.30.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $84.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.30. JD.com has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in JD.com by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

