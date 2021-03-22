Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €270.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €358.00 ($421.18) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($388.24) price target on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. adidas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €276.50 ($325.29).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €281.00 ($330.59) on Friday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €285.04 and a 200-day moving average price of €281.01.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

