Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €70.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €70.00 ($82.35) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BN. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.08 ($70.68).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €59.02 ($69.44) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €54.29. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

