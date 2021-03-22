Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Holdings Raised by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 106.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,669 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 216,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after buying an additional 63,249 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,060,000 after buying an additional 23,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,345. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.11. The stock had a trading volume of 111,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.59, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.63. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

