Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to announce earnings of $2.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.22 and the highest is $2.35. Johnson & Johnson also reported earnings per share of $2.30 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year earnings of $9.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $9.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.09 to $10.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.04 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

