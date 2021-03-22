Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Position Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,982 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JOUT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 532,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $323,826.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total value of $127,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,331 shares of company stock worth $613,666 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $146.20 on Monday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $150.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.07. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $165.67 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

