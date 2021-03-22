JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Close Brothers Group stock opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.24. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $53.10.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

