Julian G. Blissett Sells 15,533 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:GM traded down $1.72 on Monday, hitting $58.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,460,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,550,213. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $62.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,509,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,041,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $415,485,000 after purchasing an additional 432,867 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,183 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $371,090,000 after purchasing an additional 352,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

