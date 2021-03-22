K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target Raised to C$54.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its price target increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.66% from the stock’s previous close.

KBL has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of K-Bro Linen from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.57.

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting C$42.30. 21,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,847. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$37.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.56. The stock has a market cap of C$451.64 million and a PE ratio of 117.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.21. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of C$23.73 and a 12 month high of C$42.87.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

