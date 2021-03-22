KARMA (KARMA) Hits Market Capitalization of $130.48 Million

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 23.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. KARMA has a total market cap of $130.48 million and $1,923.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KARMA has traded 214.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001615 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000170 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00087344 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005160 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

