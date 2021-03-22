Kathmere Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.36.

V stock traded up $2.34 on Monday, reaching $209.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,220,952. The firm has a market cap of $408.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.49. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,991 shares of company stock worth $22,641,340 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.