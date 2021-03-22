Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,192 Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 379.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 31,183 shares during the period.

Shares of BJUN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.82. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,757. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.63. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90.

