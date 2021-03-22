Kathmere Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 222,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 133,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 402,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JPEM traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.97. 2,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,523. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $35.86 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.64.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.