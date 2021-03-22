Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $9.44 Million Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 265.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,471 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $9,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MEAR. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MEAR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.21. 16,041 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $50.17.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.