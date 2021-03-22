Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 2.17% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,315,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,203,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $750,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.85. 785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,891. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70.

