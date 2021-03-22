Kathmere Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMOM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 389,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IMOM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,934 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.13. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06.

