Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 665.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $277.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $124.53 and a one year high of $312.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.13, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.49 and a 200 day moving average of $282.52.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

