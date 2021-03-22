Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of ARC Document Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in ARC Document Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 374,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in ARC Document Solutions by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in ARC Document Solutions by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ARC Document Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 62,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 75,998 shares during the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARC opened at $2.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $97.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a boost from ARC Document Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

