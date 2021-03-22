Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,276 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $175.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.61 and a 200 day moving average of $136.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $186.18.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

