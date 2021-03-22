Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Takes $296,000 Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 337,990 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 8,236.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in Gentex by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 21,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 49,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 32,841 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $224,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,941,064.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,775. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $35.55 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

