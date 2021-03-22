Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Up to $55.00

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.00, but opened at $60.09. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $59.55, with a volume of 65 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average of $61.22.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Julius Knowles sold 12,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $707,076.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $64,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,063 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 886.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

