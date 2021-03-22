KeyCorp Raises Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $55.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Adient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.36.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $42.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. Adient has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adient will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in Adient by 5,960.6% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 983,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

