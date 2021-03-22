Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,890,000 after acquiring an additional 205,737 shares during the period. Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $130.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.58.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

